PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Video obtained by Arizona’s Family showed a flooded emergency room after a pipe burst at Banner University Medical Center on Friday.
Employees were seen walking 1 or 2-inch deep water inside the hospital, which is located at 12th Street and McDowell Road.
A Banner Health representative said the emergency department will “likely remain closed through the weekend” and that they are diverting patients until Monday.
Walk-in patients will be cared for in a different area of the hospital until repairs are made. The trauma center is still open.
Banner Health says "the water coming from the pipe burst was clean."