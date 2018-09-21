PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − A judge was asked Tuesday to issue an emergency order to prohibit Phoenix police from taking similar action during a possible presidential visit as they did last year during a Phoenix Trump rally.
This same group and individuals who asked for the emergency order sued the City of Phoenix, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and other Phoenix officers for “violating the rights of thousands of peaceful anti-Trump protesters,” a press release read.
[MORE: Lawsuit filed over protest outside Trump rally in Phoenix]
“We feel compelled to ask a judge to step in especially because city leadership’s praise of the Phoenix Police Department’s violent actions in August 2017 all but guarantees the same violent conduct will be repeated,” said Kathy Brody, ACLU of Arizona legal director. “People are afraid to attend protests in Phoenix now because of how police behaved last year. We believe that people will be more willing to express their anti-Trump views if a court intervenes.”
Community organizations and other individuals hope that the request will prevent police from using projectile or chemical weapons in a similar way they did during last year’s protests.
“We have no confidence in the leadership of the Phoenix Police Department when they continue to deny wrongdoing, duck accountability for their actions, and blame the victims of police violence,” said Viri Hernandez, executive director of Poder in Action. “We are asking the court to do the job that the police won't do—protect our rights and our lives."
The Phoenix Police Department has declined to comment on the motion.
