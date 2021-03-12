PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pamela Cooper, 48, was a loving and caring wife who devoted her life to helping strangers in need. Cooper spent 20-plus years as a 9-1-1 dispatcher. But her life came to an unexpected end on March 5, and her husband is convinced the City of Phoenix is to blame.
"It was stupid, and it was unprofessional," said Joel Cooper. " It showed how they care about employees - they don't - and it cost me, my wife. I have to live with that for the rest of my life."
The family just filed a $35-million notice of claim against the City of Phoenix for wrongful death and gross negligence. The city is accused of forcing Cooper to work overtime on February 27, despite repeated complaints that she was not feeling well. Cooper recently recovered from COVID-19 and had taken 6 weeks off from work. She also had a long history of asthma.
"The city has a written policy any time an employee has a health concern, it's to be treated seriously," said Cooper's attorney Jonathan Michaels. "An employee is to go home immediately, and this is in direct violation of the policy. It's absolutely deplorable."
According to the notice of claim, "Cooper explained... that she was feeling ill, that her oxygen level had significantly dropped.... having trouble breathing."
Cooper's supervisor reportedly forced her to stay and work a 16-hour shift. The claim states that Cooper told the supervisor, "I might die, but O.K." The supervisor's alleged response. "Please don't. Not on my watch."
Cooper managed to make it through her shift, which lasted until 1 AM, but she woke up in distress the next morning and couldn't breathe. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and put on life support. Cooper died a week later.
According to Joel Cooper, the City of Phoenix needs to be held accountable, so this doesn't happen again.
"There has to be repercussions for that," said Cooper. "It cost someone their life for the simple fact they did not follow protocol and send them home because they weren't feeling well. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous, and there no excuse for it at all."
A City of Phoenix spokesperson said they cannot comment on pending claims or litigation. However, the spokesperson indicated that dispatch center employees work 4 days per week on 10-hour shifts, and when minimum staffing needs are not met, employees may be required to come in on their days off or work extended hours, but not if they're sick.
"It's sad that someone like her is not here anymore," said Cooper. "We need more people like her."