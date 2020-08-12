TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Corporation Commission has approved the emergency application from Union Pacific Company to reconstruct the railroad bridge that partially collapsed in Tempe.

Tempe Beach Park reopens amid train derailment cleanup Tempe Beach Park, Town Lake Marina and boat concessions at Tempe Town Lake will reopen Saturday, Aug. 8.

Union Pacific filed an emergency application on Aug. 4 to rebuild the existing railroad crossing at Rio Salado Parkway.

The project will reconstruct the portion of the bridge that supports the railroad tracks over the road. The new bridge not include an H-piling in the Rio Salado Parkway median. It will include a 133-foot bridge span that will cross the entire road.

Partially-collapsed bridge over Tempe Town Lake an important gateway for freight "I would venture to say that 95% of commodities that are inbound for Phoenix via rail come across that bridge."

The roadway will also be reconstructed as a result of the project.

Union Pacific will pay the entire cost of the bridge construction and road repairs.