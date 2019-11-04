MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Embattled Mesa police Chief Ramon Batista has announced his intention to step down, according to the City of Mesa.
The City said Batista plans to "leave the department to pursue personal interests and other professional opportunities."
"Chief Batista has served this community well taking over the department during some challenging times." City Manager Chris Brady said. "He worked hard to connect with the community and provide expanded field training for our officers."
"During his tenure with Mesa, the department saw significant changes in training especially the use-of-force instruction and de-escalation techniques, reads a statement from the City. "The City also saw its lowest violent crime rates ever reported since those numbers began being collected in the 1970s."
Batista has been under fire for some time for a number of controversial incidents involving the Mesa Police Department. He has been called on to resign but until now has refused to leave his position.
CONTROVERSIAL VIDEO
The Mesa Police Department came under the national spotlight in 2018 after a video showed officers repeatedly punching suspects.
The surveillance video, released in June 2018, shows Mesa police officers becoming violent with a man at an apartment complex for, seemingly, no good reason.
Shortly before midnight on May 23, a man is seen next to an elevator and is approached by several officers. After a short exchange of words, the officers are seen on video attacking the man, punching him repeatedly as he is on the floor.
The incident, which happened at an apartment complex near Main Street and Horne, prompted Batista to place three officers and one sergeant on administrative leave while internal investigators looked into the matter.
“It is disappointing because this isn’t the way I see the people that I work with and the community that we serve,” Batista said at the time.
Batista said the man who was punched, identified as 35-year-old Robert Johnson, was there with a friend, and that Johnson's friend was allegedly trying to enter his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, which prompted her to call 911.
An officer approached Johnson in the video and patted him down to ensure that he was not armed. When other officers arrived, after the pat-down, they commanded Johnson to sit down but he refused-- and that’s when they punched him repeatedly.
In Aug. 2018, an anonymous complaint was sent to city leaders and the Mesa Police Association, alleging that Batista put a fellow officer at risk when they were out on patrol.
The complaint claimed that Batista was riding in full uniform with another officer on Aug. 2, when they spotted a suspicious suspect wearing a coat.
The officer reportedly started a "foot pursuit," but Batista remained "standing by the police car" and "left his partner without a back-up while chasing a criminal trespassing suspect."
The complaint states that "not once did Chief Batista get on the radio and call for help or do anything to assist."
NO CONFIDENCE VOTE
Back in June, the Mesa Police Association announced a "no confidence vote" for Batista.
At the time, Nate Gafvert, MPA president, said 95 percent of members, both civilian and sworn officers, voted "no confidence" in their chief. Only 23 people supported Batista in the survey.
"He is no longer welcome in the Mesa Police Department," said Gafvert. "He is no longer welcome in our home and we would like him to leave."
Gafvert generalized problems and reasons why union members from the Mesa Police Association and the Fraternal Order of Police are not happy with him.
Gafvert cited Batista has targeted, retaliated, moved people, made drastic changes in use of force direction, and kept people on reassignment just because something looks bad in the media.
BATISTA'S STATEMENT
At the time of the no-confidence vote, Batista released the following statement:
“The Mesa Police Department’s mission is and always has been to protect and serve the people of Mesa. We work together with City leaders and the community to prevent and reduce crime and to ensure justice by building trust, showing respect and preserving human rights.
As a command staff, we are committed to leading this department and supporting its officers as they carry out their duties. Together we have experienced tremendous growth and faced challenges that in the end will make us better. We will continue to build stronger relationships within the department and throughout the community
I am proud to serve the City of Mesa as the Police Chief and to lead the men and women of the Mesa Police Department.”
SUPPORT FOR BATISTA
Batista is not without his supporters. Back in May, Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley said he stood behind the chief.
Romley had spearheaded the internal investigation into two videotaped use-of-force incidents that went viral last year.
But he has voiced his support for Batista.
“I give the chief a tremendous amount of credit, and quite frankly courage, to be able to make changes that have been needed for some period of time,” Romley said at the time.
Romley has praised the chief for soliciting input from outside experts and addressing issues uncovered by his investigation.
WHAT'S NEXT
The City of Mesa says an announcement regarding the selection of an interim Police Chief will be forthcoming.
The Mesa Police Association issued the following statement:
"Chief Batista's resignation marks the third leadership transition in less than a decade for our department. We look forward to working with the city council and city management to find a long-term chief who will serve our city well."
ABOUT BATISTA
Chief Batista started with the Mesa Police Department in 2017 after retiring from a successful career with the City of Tucson, finishing his time there as an Assistant Police Chief. He has nearly 35 years working in law enforcement.