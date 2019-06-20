CHANDLER, AZ (3 TV / CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old Valley girl who lost a leg to cancer is helping raise money for a new organization dedicated to helping dogs with special needs.
[VIDEO: Girl helping raise money for special needs dogs rescue]
Abri Bentley designed one of the T-shirts being sold to raise money for the “Special Pawz Rescue.”
Bentley’s shirt depicts a three-legged dog. It’s her interpretation of Jessie, a pup affectionately known as “Tripawd” who was taken in by the founder of Special Pawz Rescue.
“I feel a connection because he has three legs and I have one leg,” Bentley said.
The shirts are available online through Paper Clouds Apparel.
Half of all proceeds will go to Special Pawz.
“You can’t help but love these dogs,” said Robert Thornton, founder of Paper Clouds Apparel. “They’re the sweetest dogs in the world, and to think that their initial owners all took them to the vet to be euthanized and put down is heartbreaking.”
April Addison, who’s starting Special Pawz Rescue and has three special needs dogs of her own, says she wants to spread a message of inclusion.
“If you’re missing a leg or you have cancer and you lost your hair, if you are a wounded veteran and lost your limbs, it doesn’t make you any less of a person, it just makes you different. Unique. But you don’t lose who you are inside, and that goes for the dogs as well,” Addison said.
Special Pawz Rescue and Rehabilitation is a special needs non-profit organization for dogs with neurological issues, spinal injuries, paralysis, and mobility issues.
You can check out Paper Clouds Apparel online or on Facebook.
