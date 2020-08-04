PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An electrical pole caught fire in downtown Phoenix early Tuesday morning, knocking out power to residents in the area.
Huge flames could be seen coming from the power pole and the power lines were knocked down on the ground. A huge plume of black smoke could even be seen from a freeway camera powered by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
It is not clear what sparked the fire but crews with the Phoenix Fire Department were able to extinguish it quickly. APS crews worked to restore power to the 114 residents in the area.
No injuries were reported.