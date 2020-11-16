EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Circle K employee was shot early Monday morning after confrontation with three men.
According to El Mirage police around 3 a.m. this morning, the three men entered the Circle K located near Dysart and Waddell roads and attempted to shoplift beer, but were confronted by the employee.
Police say that's when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the employee.
The employee's injuries are non-life threatening.
After the shooting, they ran from the Circle K and are currently outstanding.
This is an ongoing investigation.