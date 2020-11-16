EL MIRAGE CIRCLE K GSW

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Circle K employee was shot early Monday morning after confrontation with three men.

According to El Mirage police around 3 a.m. this morning, the three men entered the Circle K located near Dysart and Waddell roads and attempted to shoplift beer,  but were confronted by the employee.

Police say that's when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The employee's injuries are non-life threatening.

After the shooting, they ran from the Circle K and are currently outstanding.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

 

