EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The El Mirage Police Department announced a major bust that led to 15 arrests and the end of a drug syndicate.
The 4-month investigation closed down a known drug house, and agents seized a large quantity of fentanyl pills, heroin, meth, edibles, hash, counterfeit money, handguns and an assault rifle.
The bust Tuesday came in a neighborhood southeast of Grand Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
We got mug shots Wednesday of four suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in the ring: Diego Valenzuela, Anthony Guadron-Lopez, Marta Diaz and Crystal Ornelas.
Police say during their investigation, detectives served more than a dozen search warrants, which led to the arrests of more than a dozen suspects. The resulting arrests led to numerous interviews with the syndicate's sources and buyers.
The investigation also led police to discover that a 14-year-old boy was being used to handle drug transactions on numerous occasions.
“Based on our investigation, it is clear this organization is selling as much as 1,000 fentanyl pills a month in our city and ounces of methamphetamine and cocaine. This investigation is substantial and has without a doubt made the city safer," said Chief Marzocca. "We will continue to be aggressive in policing with a purpose to remove such people from our community in the future.”
The suspects arrested are facing multiple charges including illegal control of and conducting an illegal enterprise, weapons violations, drug sales, child abuse, and money laundering.