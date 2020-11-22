El Mirage officers shoot, wound man who allegedly tried to run them down

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – El Mirage officers shot a man who allegedly tried to run them down late Saturday night.
It happened at about 11:30 p.m., starting with a traffic stop south of Dysart and Thunderbird roads. (Thunderbird Road becomes Waddell Road west of Dysart.)
“During the stop, a second unknown vehicle approached the officers from the opposite direction, head-on,” according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police identified the driver as Theron William Rood and said he was not cooperative.
“Theron was argumentative with the officer and drove his car forward toward the direction of the officer on the initial traffic stop,” the El Mirage Police Department said Sunday morning. The officers ordered him to stop, but he did not. Police say he actually sped up.
“Both officers drew their duty weapons and fired multiple rounds at Theron as he accelerated towards the officer and those occupants in the vehicle from the original traffic stop,” according to the El Mirage Police Department.
Police say Rood crashed into a police vehicle and then got out of his car and tried to run away. Another officer who was already in the area arrested him a short time later, police said. Rood had been shot twice – once each in the right arm and left leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released to police.
The El Mirage Police Department said he was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and endangerment.
It’s not clear why Rood was at the scene of the initial traffic stop.
No officers were injured.
This is the 49th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix metro area this year. There have been another 20 shootings involving law enforcement in other parts of the state.