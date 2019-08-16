TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An El Mirage mother has been arrested for allegedly transporting meth and heroin across the Mexico border into Arizona.
Marissa Pasillas-Perez, 26, is a charged with transporting an/or selling dangerous and narcotic drugs.
On August 11, investigators got information that led them to believe that Pasillas-Perez was bringing drugs over the border into our state.
Officers tracked her down and stopped her in Buckeye for a traffic violation. Then, a drug sniffing-dog alerted officials to possible drugs in the car.
A search of the vehicle revealed 40 pounds of meth and two kilograms of heroin hidden inside the car, according to the police report.
Police say the drugs had a street value of about $100K.
The police report states that Pasillas-Perez had her infant son and her 9-year-old son in the car at the time.
Pasillas-Perez was arrested the next day in Tempe.
During a later police interview, Pasillas-Perez stated that she had gone to Mexico a few days before to visit the father of her children. She told police that he "took possession of the vehicle for several hours while she was there."
Then, when she returned to the U.S., she said "she did not know that illegal drugs were hidden in the vehicle."
According to the police report, Pasillas-Perez admitted that "she had transported illegal drugs in the past. However, this trip, she denied knowing there were drugs in the car.
Pasillas-Perez was booked into the Tempe City Jail.
(4) comments
They found the drugs on a traffic stop in Buckeye but she was not arrested there as she was arrested in Tempe the next day ? Where are the child endangerment charges ?
Brown plague
"NO officer, I HAVE smuggled drugs before when I WASN'T caught, HOWEVER, this time that you found the drugs in my car I DIDN'T!!" wait... WHAAT? (It must be all the bleach she uses in her hair, going to her lil tiny brain) [lol]
Ah, one of the democrappys finest....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.