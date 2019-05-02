EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested on child abuse charges after the Chief of El Mirage Police received an email from a boy saying he's being abused.
According to court documents, El Mirage police officers responded to Riverview Elementary on April 24 for a welfare check after the Chief of Police received the email from a student.
The student said in the email that he has been abused for two years and he is afraid to go home. He said the suspect punched him, choked him and threw him into a cabinet then kicked him in the ribs.
The victim's mother told officers she witnessed her husband hit her child and kick him in the ribs. She told police that she and the victim feared for the victim's safety.
Officers spoke to the suspect, 27-year-old Colin Steffee, who admitted to punching the victim, grabbing him by the neck and stepping on him.
[PDF: Court documents for Colin Steffee]
Steffee said he did this because he has anger issues. He was booked on aggravated assault and child abuse charges.
Mom should be charged as an accessory since she did not contact the police.
