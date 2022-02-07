EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A steady stream of friends, neighbors and strangers continue to stop by the El Mirage home where a father and his two daughters were found dead Friday afternoon. They've left cards, candles and flowers to pay their respects to Steve Foster, Charlotte Foster, 9, and Charisse Foster, 16.

"He loved them so much," said family friend Ally Trovoto. "They all had such a great relationship. They loved him. None of it makes sense."

El Mirage police were called to the house off Cactus Road and Dysart Road Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found the family dead inside. Steve Foster had reportedly shot his daughters then turned the gun on himself.

3 people found dead inside El Mirage home The El Mirage Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead at a home in El Mirage Friday afternoon.

Friends and neighbors said Foster was a single dad working at a Cobblestone Car Wash in Surprise. He was very well-liked and did not appear to have any major problems.

Jennifer Trovoto has known the Fosters for years and at no time thought Steve was capable of this. "No indication whatsoever," said Trovoto. "Steve was an amazing father and a single father. He struggled like any single family, but the girls came first, always. This is completely out of left field. No one could have seen this coming."

Neighbor Miguel Munoz said he spoke to the girl's mother Monday, who indicated that Steve had a history of mental illness, which led to this tragedy.

"She wanted the public to know that he wasn't a bad man," said Munoz. "He suffered from mental illness, and unfortunately, at the time when everything occurred, that's what made sense to him. She just wishes he had gotten the help he needed."

A GoFund Me Page has been set up to help the mom with funeral costs and expenses. For more details or to donate, click here.