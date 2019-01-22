TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Tempe early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 48th Street and Broadway Road.

[SECTION: Traffic]

The crash involved two vehicles, with one of the vehicles rolled over.

Police say early information indicates a female driver ran the red light heading southbound through the intersection, colliding with the eastbound vehicle and causing it to roll.

A woman in the passenger seat of the rolled vehicle was ejected over 20 feet. The driver of that vehicle also suffered serious injuries. They were both rushed to the hospital.

The alleged red-light runner was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash has closed State Route 143 southbound to 48th Street/Broadway Road. Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 10 westbound. 

I-10 eastbound to 48th Street is also closed.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Dean
Dean

And how many red lights has she run before and not got caught because of no red light cameras?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.