SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More people have been arrested in connection with the Scottsdale riots that took place on May 30, police confirmed Friday. All of the additional people who were arrested are from the Valley.

Hundreds of people were protesting against police brutality near Scottsdale Fashion Square prior to the riots breaking out. Millions of dollars in repairs are needed at the mall.

Brittany Mantz, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested for trafficking stolen property, while a 20-year-old Alex Benjamin Grangroth was arrested for rioting, burglary and unlawful assembly, Scottsdale police said.

Two other people in their 20s were also arrested. Joshua Michael Bosch, a 21-year-old, and 23-year-old Shavanta Dominique Winfree were arrested for trafficking stolen property.

Bosch and Winfree were accomplices of 19-year-old Devion Gardner-Jones, a Valley man who was arrested for trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property and misconduct involving weapons.

Three juveniles were also arrested in connection with the riots. Their names are being withheld because they are minors. All of them are from the Valley, too. One girl was charged with theft and trafficking stolen property. A boy was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. Another boy was charged with trafficking stolen property and theft.The stolen merchandise was recovered, police said.

These additional arrests bring the number of people arrested in connection with the Scottsdale riots to 44. The investigation is still ongoing, police said.