PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Tucson favorite is coming to Phoenix. The eegee’s chain says it will open five – count ‘em, five – locations in the Valley next year.
The Tucson-based fast food joint will open restaurants in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa. Gilbert will get two eegee’s.
Open since 1971, eegee’s already has two dozen locations in Tucson with seven more coming in 2021.
“eegee’s is a perennial shoo-in for Tucson foodie awards, including Best Fast Food and Best French Fries, and was named the Best Fast Food in Arizona by Food and Wine Magazine in 2019” according an announcement about the Phoenix restaurants.
Fans of eegee’s and its famous frozen treats can track the progress of the Phoenix-area locations at eegees.com/phx/. Exact locations have not been announced.
"You know what we love about Arizona? It’s got everything from A to Z–with a whole bunch of eegee in the middle," the site reads. "We’re finally bringing our good vibes to Phoenix in 2021! Life in Phoenix is about to get a whole lot sweeter.
According to the CEO, eegee’s is a big part of the Tucson community and has donated more than $3 million to area charities. The company plans to do the same in Phoenix.
The Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Gilbert eegee’s are scheduled to open starting in the second quarter of 2021.