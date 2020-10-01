TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - New body-cam video shows Mesa police officers opening fire on a man who later died at the hospital last week, but it's the audio that gives clues into what happened.

The Tempe Police Department, who is investigating the shooting, released the edited video on Thursday from three different body-cameras worn by officers. Police said it first shows a group of officers surrounding a reported stolen red Ford sedan at the Panda Express parking lot in the Mesa Riverview mall on Sept. 25 around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say 21-year-old Angel Benitez was inside the car, and appeared to be asleep. But before the police could tell him to get out of the car, he backed the car up and drove off. Officers can be heard on the body-camera, telling him to "stop driving."

Mesa officers later found the Ford in a parking space near Evergreen Road and University Drive in Tempe. Police said they told Benitez to get out of the car with multiple officers pointing guns, rifles and stun guns at him.

"Driver, with your left hand, open up the door," one officer is heard saying on the body-cam video. "Driver, slowly, step out of the vehicle."

"If he does something stupid, I'll bean-bag him," said another officer.

"Copy," said an officer holding a rifle.

Police tell Benitez again to get out of the vehicle, but then seconds later, they open fire. None of the three body-camera videos show what Benitez was doing while trying to get out or what he did right before the shooting. Police say he initially listened to the officers' commands but then moved his hands toward his waistband. Three officers fired their guns while two others used their stun guns. Benitez was hit and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Officers didn't find a weapon.

"My son was a good son," said Benitez's mother, Ana Sandoval, on Monday. "And he didn't deserve to die the way he did. He wasn't an animal. But to be shot like that. There's three cams that were used and none of them show anything because their guns were blocked. Makes no sense."

The names of the officers involved have not been released.

Arizona's Family received the edited video from Tempe police. Arizona's Family has asked for the entire video via a public records request.