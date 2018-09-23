AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- The eastbound lanes of Interstate have reopened in Avondale following a multiple-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred just before noon on eastbound I-10 near 107th Avenue.
According to DPS, the crash involved three vehicles and one of the vehicles overturned.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
It's unknown at this time when the area will reopen.
The westbound lanes are unaffected.
The eastbound lanes were reopened just after 1 p.m.
CLOSURE: I-10 EB at Avondale: Road closed for a multi-vehicle crash. #phxtraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2018
I-10 EB traffic from far west Valley can use L-303 NB to Camelback or Northern as alt. route to reach State Farm Stadium in Glendale at L-101 and Bethany Home. #phxtraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2018
I-10 EB at 107th Ave.: Crash blocking multiple lanes. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/xPc3ZTUQdn— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2018
