HEBER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A high school teacher is facing several charges after the Navajo County Sheriff's Office said she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The sheriff's office said it found out about the relationship involving 36-year-old Melinda Porter on Sept. 3.
She works at Mogollon High School in Heber.
NCSO didn't reveal any other details.
After a six-week investigation, NCSO said Porter was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook on three counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor, one count of aggravated assault to a minor, and one count of kidnapping.
We've reached out to Heber-Overgaard Unified School District for a statement, and we're waiting to hear back.