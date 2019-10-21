Melinda Porter

Porter was booked into jail on three counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor, one count of aggravated assault to a minor and one count of kidnapping.

HEBER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A high school teacher is facing several charges after the Navajo County Sheriff's Office said she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The sheriff's office said it found out about the relationship involving 36-year-old Melinda Porter on Sept. 3.

She works at Mogollon High School in Heber.

NCSO didn't reveal any other details.

After a six-week investigation, NCSO said Porter was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook on three counts of furnishing harmful items to a minor, one count of aggravated assault to a minor, and one count of kidnapping.

We've reached out to Heber-Overgaard Unified School District for a statement, and we're waiting to hear back.

 

