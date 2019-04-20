PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) -- With the increase of snake-removal calls, Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary urges the public to use caution this Easter when hiding and hunting for eggs.
According to the organization, 13 rattlesnake species and several other venomous reptiles make Arizona their home.
PHS says the places you decide to hide your Easter eggs could also be the dwellings for rattlesnakes.
To avoid ruining the Easter festivities, PHS offers safety tips to bypass snake occurrences.
To keep kids protected, PHS advises not to hide eggs under bushes, rocks, pool toys, behind flower pots and any place on the ground where they can't see.
Since snakes like to roll up in damp areas with shade during the day, PHS doesn't recommend hiding spots under things like plants with drip systems.
Instead, the non-profit organization suggests hiding Easter eggs off the ground in places like tall flower pots, decks, outdoor furniture or hanging baskets.
If someone gets bitten by a snake, it's best for that person to relax and call 911 instead of driving themselves to the hospital or trying to suck out the venom from the wound.
Rather than cooling down the bite with ice, make sure to keep it elevated and still while waiting for emergency units to arrive. In case of swelling, remove any restricted items or jewelry near the bite.
To prevent losing a limb, do not us a tourniquet that can stop the blood flow.
PHS, which offers a wide range of education and conservation programs, report 80% to 90% of rattlesnake bites occur when homeowners attempt to deal with the snake themselves.
Therefore, if a snake is in sight, walk away and don't try to move it.
The organization actually offers the humanely removal and relocation of snakes from property.
PHS additionally stresses that killing snakes or other reptiles shouldn't be the way to resolve the problem.
"Wildlife plays an important role in our world," said Russ Johnson, president of PHS. "We can co-exist if we understand them better."
For more information, visit the official website of PHS.
