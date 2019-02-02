A deadly crash closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 at Rural Road in Tempe early Saturday morning.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 at Rural Road in Tempe have reopened following a deadly crash early Saturday morning. 

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two vehicles and at least one person was killed. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 are closed from Rural Road to McClintock Drive. 

The area was reopened just before 10:30 a.m. 

Westbound lanes are unaffected. 

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

