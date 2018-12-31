PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are re-opened in downtown Phoenix following pursuit that ended with an officer involved shooting Monday afternoon. The westbound lanes of I-10 are still closed at 43rd Avenue as the investigation continues.
According to the Goodyear Police Department, the incident began around 4 p.m. with a bank robbery at a Chase Bank located on Litchfield Road in Goodyear.
Arizona Department of Transportation cameras followed the suspected bank robber as he drove east on the Loop 101 freeway near Olive Ave. with numerous police cruisers following.
ADOT cameras followed as the SUV continued east on the Loop 101 with speeds varying between 45 mph and 70 mph; more than a dozen law enforcement units followed behind.
The chase turned south onto Interstate 17 and continued to the I-10 westbound to 43rd Avenue where the pursuit ended with one man down on the freeway surrounded by officers.
DPS is warning drivers to expect an extended closure of the westbound lanes as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.