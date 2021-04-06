BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The eastbound side of Interstate 10 in Buckeye is back open after a car carrier semi-truck crashed and rolled on its side on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at Watson Road.
The semi-truck was blocking both lanes and crews used a big tow truck to remove the damaged semi-truck. The carrier had at least seven cars in it and some of them fell onto the freeway. DPS said the truck driver wasn't seriously hurt but it's unclear if they had to go to the hospital. Investigators haven't said what led up to the rollover crash.
The eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours before being reopened. The westbound lanes were not affected.