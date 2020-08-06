MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) Neighbors in a county island near Mesa say they're worried about a proposed gravel mine that will destroy a local landmark.
"People are not gonna be happy. Their quality of life will be literally destroyed," said neighbor Nancy Damone.
The aggregate mine would go in a hilly, undeveloped piece of land known as Twin Knolls, located near the intersection of East Apache Trail and the Loop 202.
"A piece of the desert right in the neighborhood," said neighbor Ross Henry. "This right here, is the reason I moved into this neighborhood."
Twin Knolls is surrounded by houses, and neighbors worry about the dust and noise that'll go along with the work of scraping away the hills. "The loss of this beautiful scenic Twin Knoll[s] will be just devastating to thousands and thousands of people," Damone said.
But because the area is located in Maricopa County, not the City of Mesa, there is little neighbors can do. "ARS 11-812, which says you can't stop mining anywhere in the county," said neighbor Cathy Dreifort, referring to a state law that defines mining restrictions.
Still, Dreifort is trying to fight back. She's created a website documenting the mine's progress and laying out neighbor's issue with the project.
Arizona's Family called and left messages with the two owners of the land, Kent and John Oertle. Arizona's Family also reached out to the landscaping materials company that'll be doing the mining, Custom Landscape Materials, LLC. So far no one has gotten back to us.
It's unclear when work will start at the mine, though it was scheduled to start in spring 2020. Work is supposed to last between eight and twelve years, after which homes are expected to be built on the land where the hills once stood.
"It's unacceptable," said Henry. "That's the only word I can think of. It's just flat out unacceptable."