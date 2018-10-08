A day after voter registration ends, early voting begins in Arizona.
Mall-in ballots for the 2018 midterm elections will be mailed out on Wednesday, Oct. 10. The ballots will be sent to those who have requested an early mail-in ballot and the voters on the Permanent Early Voting List.
Registered to vote but didn't request an early ballot? There's still time. Requests for an early ballot can by made by mail no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26 by calling 602-506-1511 or on the internet at Request.Maricopa.vote.
Early ballots may be returned by mail or given to any of the Maricopa County Elections offices, the Phoenix City Clerk Department, to any early voting site, or to any polling place on Election Day. In order to count, voted early ballots must be received by an election official no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
In-person early voting also will be available weekdays from Wednesday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Nov. 2, during normal business hours at Maricopa County Elections offices. For those living in Phoenix, voters can go to the 15th floor of Phoenix City Hall.
On the ballot are a U.S. Senate and all nine U.S. House seats, the governor and other top state officials, several initiatives and all 90 state House and Senate seats.
Voters must be U.S. citizens, 18 years old by Election Day, a resident of the county where registering and have no felony convictions unless their civil rights have been restored.
Election day is Nov. 6.
