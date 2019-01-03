PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The past couple of days have brought us the coldest temperatures in about five years, cold enough that some airlines decided to break out de-icing equipment at Sky Harbor International Airport.
While normal during the winter on the East Coast, de-icing is relatively unusual at the Valley of Sun’s main airport.
Sky Harbor doesn’t own de-icing equipment. That’s the responsibility of individual airlines, some of which contract out for the service.
The decision to de-ice is made by the pilot.
While it’s certainly been cold in Phoenix the past couple of days, including freezing temperatures in the early morning hours, de-icing was a precautionary move. Snow and ice are certainly issues in colder climes, but the main issue for planes at Sky Harbor is frost.
“Not just removing, but also preventing a build-up of snow and ice [and frost] on the wings and tail of an airplane is crucial for a safe take-off,” Daniel Fahl, a commercial pilot, explained on CNN.com several years ago. “A plane's wings and rear tail component are engineered with a very specific shape in order to provide proper lift for flight. Snow and ice on these areas in essence changes their shape and disrupts the airflow across the surface, hindering the ability to create lift.”
De-icing fluid, which is usually heated, is a mix of glycol and water and often smells a bit like maple syrup. Glycol lowers the freezing point of water.
The de-icing process can cause delays. That's at the discretion of the pilots and airlines based on how much de-icing planes might need.
