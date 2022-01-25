Man shot, killed in Peoria early this morning

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in Peoria early Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the neighborhood northeast of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road, near Oasis Elementary School and Kiwanis Park.
Officer Andrew Oehlwein of the Peoria Police Department said somebody called 911 to report hearing a gunshot. Officers found the wounded man in the street. He died at the hospital.
Chopper video from the scene showed a vehicle in the middle of the street with its driver-side door open. Several evidence markers were on the ground.
No other information was immediately available.