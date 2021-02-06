PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home in Phoenix Saturday, and two people suffered smoke inhalation. Somebody called 911 shortly before 7:30 a.m. to report smoke billowing from a mobile home in a neighborhood south of 24th Street and Southern Avenue.
Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters immediately took defensive positions outside the home because of the amount of smoke and fire. They hit from multiple sides and knocked down the flames quickly.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to Keller. Both refused transportation to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.
The Phoenix Fire Department’s Crisis Response Team is helping the three people who need to find a place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.