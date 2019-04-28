PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--An early morning fire burned a popular Phoenix restaurant Sunday.
According to Phoenix fire, the incident occurred at the Babbo Italian Eatery near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue.
The situation got a little serious when firefighters realized that the flames had destroyed the gas meter, allowing natural gas to seep out into the complex.
Southwest Gas got the supply turned off.
Now, Phoenix fire investigators are trying to figure out exactly how the fire started.
No one was hurt.
