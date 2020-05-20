PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A family of 11, seven of them children, escaped a fire at a west Phoenix home early Wednesday morning.
It happened in the neighborhood northeast of 43rd and Glendale avenues. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire started in the laundry room and quickly moved into the walls. Crews from Phoenix and Glendale managed to keep the flames from spreading, but the house is uninhabitable.
All of the people in the burning house got out on their own. Paramedics took a look at everyone; nobody needed to go to the hospital.
While firefighters know where the fire started, it’s not clear what sparked it.
“A crisis response team along with Red Cross is assisting the family with housing and other needs,” Capt. Nicole Minnick of the Phoenix Fire Department said.