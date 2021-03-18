PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – An early morning fire damaged two businesses at a Phoenix strip mall Thursday. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. near State Route 51 and Indian School Road.
The initial calls reported a trash can on fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a large trash bin on fire. The flames had spread to the eaves of the building. Because the building is so large, more firefighters were sent out.
Crews got control of the fire quickly, said Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department. By 5 a.m., firefighters had cleared the scene and two businesses, a martial arts center and a locksmith, were being boarded up.
Nobody was in the building when the fire was reported and no firefighters were injured.
Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.