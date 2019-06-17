PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twelve people are displaced early Monday morning after a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the blaze started on the second floor of an apartment near 15th and Glendale avenue.
When firefighters arrived, they found the exterior of one of the units on fire including the patio.
Capt. Jake Van Hook said no active flames were found in the interior of the apartment once firefighters entered but the unit was burnt, indicating the apartment was on fire prior to fire crews arrival.
Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished and found the unit was unoccupied.
Two families on the first floor were displaced due to smoke and water damage from the fire. Van Hook said 12 people total were displaced.
A crisis response team is assisting them in finding temporary housing.
No injuries were reported from the fire and the cause is under investigation.
