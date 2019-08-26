PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big journeys often begin with small steps. In this case, it's two wheels.
Come Sept. 16, nearly 900 electric scooters will be dropped off in downtown Phoenix.
[WATCH: E-scooters coming to downtown Phoenix]
But there's a big difference with how e-scooters will be regulated compared to cities like Scottsdale and Tempe, where ASU recently banned scooters from campus.
And it has everything to do with designated scooter parking spaces.
"You physically will not be able to end your ride until you're within the specific parking area. So the GPS technology will detect where you're at and sometimes requires you to take a photo or scan a barcode," said Ashley Patton with the City of Phoenix.
Meaning, if you leave a scooter in the middle of the sidewalk and not a designated parking spot, your meter will continue to run, charging you as if you're still on it. Vendors will also be held accountable.
"We can notify the vendor, and the vendors will have two hours to pick it up or the City will fine them," said Patton.
Lindsey Brandenburg lives directly across from one of the locations.
"I'm not exactly happy that the City paid for scooter parking lot. I'm a cyclist so I think that that money could have been better spent on cycling infrastructure," said Brandenburg.
The pilot program will begin Sept. 16 and runs through mid-March with evaluation throughout. More details include:
Designated Parking Locations
- Scooters must be deployed by vendors in a designated parking location.
- Scooters must also be parked by users in these designated parking locations.
- Both geo-fencing and photograph technology through the app will ensure these requirements are met. Users will not be able to end their ride until their scooter is properly parked.
- There will be over 400 parking locations throughout the boundary of the pilot program.
When parking violations or misplaced scooters are reported, vendors will be given two hours to relocate the scooter properly. After those two hours, the City will relocate the scooter and the vendor will be fined.