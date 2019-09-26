PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As downtown Phoenix’s electric scooter pilot program wraps up its second week, only two of the three e-scooter companies given permits to operate currently have e-scooters out on the streets.
"As with any pilot program, during the first week there were some technological problems," said Ashley Patton, a public information officer with the City of Phoenix Transportation Department.
The biggest challenge for these e-scooter companies is dealing with Phoenix's geo-fenced corral requirement. Each scooter is supposed to be parked in one of the City's 400 corrals at the end of the ride. If they aren't, the scooter is supposed to keep charging the customer, forcing the rider to return the scooter to the proper place.
During the first week of operation, the City's third-party vendor, Sweep, collected 28 improperly-parked scooters.
"We are taking the problems that other cities have had in terms of sidewalk clutter and accessibility. And we are requiring that the companies require the riders to park in their designated locations," Patton said.
Last week, e-scooter companies Lime and Bird pulled their scooters from the streets because their scooters were allowing users to park them in places other than the corrals.
This week, only Lime has returned.
"We have successfully demonstrated to City officials the ability to comply with their parking rules," said Mackenzie Long, a spokeswoman with Bird. "Our decision to pause comes as a result of the availability of vehicles in the area that meet the program's requirements."
While Bird says they plan to return to downtown Phoenix, they wouldn't offer a timeline of when.
Improperly parked scooters can be reported to the City's e-scooter hotline at 602-262-7474. Community feedback is welcomed at the hotline and scooters@phoenix.gov.