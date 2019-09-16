PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix is launching a six-month e-scooter pilot program in a section of downtown on Monday.
Bird, Lime and Spin will operate within a specific geo-fenced boundary. The e-scooters cannot operate outside of the boundary or in no-ride zones.
The boundary is east to 7th Street, south to Buckeye Road, as far west as 15th Avenue and as far north as McDowell Road.
The three e-scooter companies were granted permits by the City after a thorough application and evaluation process.
The City Council will evaluate the program after three months and after its conclusion.
The program requires that e-scooters are deployed and parked within a designated, marked parking location. There are more than 400 parking locations throughout the program boundary.
When parking violations or misplaced scooters are reported, vendors will be given two hours to relocate the scooter properly. After those two hours, the City will relocate the scooter and the vendor will be fined.
The e-scooters, and their riders, will have several other rules apart of the program:
• E-scooters must be ridden on the street or within bike lanes - no riding on sidewalks.
• Riders must be over 18 and possess a valid drivers license.
• Riders will be required to obey all traffic laws including DUI.
• Helmets are encouraged but not required.
For more information on the e-scooter program, click or tap here.