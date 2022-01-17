GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of his housemate in Gilbert. Police said officers took 46-year-old Dwayne Toone into custody on Monday. The arrest came after 22-year-old Raeanna Ferguson was found dead at Toone's home near Higley and Guadalupe roads on Jan. 5.
Investigators didn't say how Ferguson died or what led up to her death. It's unclear what evidence led them to Toone. He was booked into a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jail on one count of second-degree murder.