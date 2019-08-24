SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A woman is facing extreme DUI charges after she rear-ended a police vehicle overnight in Scottsdale.
The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. near Scottsdale and McDowell roads.
Scottsdale police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop when a car driven by Silvia King, 33, rear-ended it, pushing it forward into another police vehicle.
The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.
Early this morning our officers were reminded why we work so hard to keep you safe from dangerous drivers. Thankfully, our officers are OK and the impaired driver was arrested. Designate a sober driver for everyone’s sake. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/WLAKkvrENB— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 24, 2019
The investigation revealed that King showed signs of alcohol impairment and had a BAC (blood alcohol content) of .170
King was booked on misdemeanor charges of extreme DUI, reckless driving and endangerment.