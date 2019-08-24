SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A woman is facing extreme DUI charges after she rear-ended a police vehicle overnight in Scottsdale.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. near Scottsdale and McDowell roads.

Scottsdale police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop when a car driven by Silvia King, 33, rear-ended it, pushing it forward into another police vehicle.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

The investigation revealed that King showed signs of alcohol impairment and had a BAC (blood alcohol content) of .170

King was booked on misdemeanor charges of extreme DUI, reckless driving and endangerment.

 

