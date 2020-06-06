Ducks crossing the road

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It sounds like a joke when you say their are ducks crossing the road but Saturday morning, it was close to being nothing to quack about.

A group of baby ducks decided to go for a walk near the east I-10 and Loop 303 north just after 5 a.m. 

A driver saw the ducks walking around and pulled over to help them along with a Department of Public Safety sergeant. 

They scooped them in a plastic box to bring them to a safer area.

Everyone involved, made it to the other side of the road with no problems, just a few loose feathers.  

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you