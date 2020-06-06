PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It sounds like a joke when you say their are ducks crossing the road but Saturday morning, it was close to being nothing to quack about.
I-10 EB to L-303 NB: A DPS officer and motorist are trying are trying to wrangle some baby ducks in the road. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/A6DHE4gBVK— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 6, 2020
A group of baby ducks decided to go for a walk near the east I-10 and Loop 303 north just after 5 a.m.
A driver saw the ducks walking around and pulled over to help them along with a Department of Public Safety sergeant.
They scooped them in a plastic box to bring them to a safer area.
Everyone involved, made it to the other side of the road with no problems, just a few loose feathers.
UPDATE: The ducks are safe! The DPS sergeant on scene did a touchdown geasture indicating success. 🙌 #phxtraffic https://t.co/DyaMs79xBi— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 6, 2020