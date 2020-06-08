PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As of Monday morning at 5 a.m., the statewide curfew in Arizona expired after eight days due to a State of Emergency Declaration by Governor Ducey.

Ducey took to Twitter to thank Arizonans for their patience during the curfew and avoiding some of the violence seen in other states.

Governor Ducey declares state of emergency following protests Governor Ducey announced on Twitter that after speaking with local leaders, he has declared a statewide Declaration of Emergency with a curfew in place starting at 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. and will expire at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, June 8 unless if is extended further.

"For the past 8 days, we’ve seen Arizonans exercise their Constitutional Rights in a peaceful manner. With this approach, Arizona can continue to be a good example of how First Amendment rights and public safety will be prioritized."

Ducey also said that Arizona Department of Public Safety will continue to work with law enforcement to continue to keep streets safe if and when protests continue.