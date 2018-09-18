PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey is standing firm behind his endorsement of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh despite allegations of sexual abuse.
In July, Ducey joined Republican governors from 29 states and two territories in signing a letter that endorsed Kavanaugh and called for his quick confirmation.
When asked Tuesday if he would reconsider his support in light of the new sexual assault allegations, the governor said Kavanaugh's confirmation wasn't his problem.
"This is a Washington issue and it will be handled in Washington; I'm going to stay focused on the state of Arizona," he said.
Ducey's Democratic rival in the governor's race, David Garcia, has called on the governor to rescind the letter.
