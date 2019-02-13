TOLLESON (3TV/CBS) – Gov. Doug Ducey says he believes the Glendale Police Department’s investigation into the incident in which an officer tased a man nearly a dozen times “was whitewashed” and that he “would love” to see the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office step in.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man tased nearly a dozen times accuses Glendale officers of 'pure torture' during traffic stop]
Arizona’s Family caught up with the governor after he met with teachers and students at Tolleson High School Wednesday.
He had just enough time to answer one question from us. We asked about his office’s involvement with the investigation.
“What I saw on that videotape did not represent the law enforcement that I know in the state of Arizona,” Ducey said. “It was (pause) of course, you don’t like to make a statement on a videotape, but what I saw was completely unacceptable. And it seems to me that the investigation was whitewashed. I’d love to see the County Attorney’s Office reopen the investigation and get to the bottom of what happened there and hold people accountable.”
The "videotape" to which he is referring is body camera video of a July 2017 incident. That video came to light last week. The Glendale Police Department has since released videos recorded from other angles and dozens of photos.
[RAW VIDEO: Body cam video of incident involving Glendale PD]
[MORE: 2 new body camera angles released in Glendale PD incident of man tased 11 times]
In the video, Officers Matt Schneider is seen tasing a man named Johnny Wheatcroft 11 times.
Wheatcroft, along with his wife and children, is suing the Glendale Police Department, alleging excessive use of force. The complaint file in court uses the word “torture” six times.
The Glendale Police Department said it suspended Wheatcroft for three days in connection with the incident.
[RELATED: Retired asst. chief reacts to Glendale PD body cam of man being tased repeatedly]
Wheatcroft, through his lawyer, is calling for Schneider to be fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.