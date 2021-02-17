WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A California woman is facing several charges after police say she got drunk and stole some clothes from a store while getting completely naked in Wickenburg on Tuesday.
Police said 53-year-old Melissa Dawn Hahn ran up a $154 tab at Mecca Bar and Grill and tried to pay with a credit card but it was declined. She got angry at staff and customers, swearing at them and spitting on a man, witnesses said. She left and went to a nearby store called Cactus Flower. That's where she got completely naked and got clothes from the store, officers said. Her credit card was declined again, and she got mad, knocking things over and throwing a wine glass. Hahn left without paying, witnesses said. The items totaled $740.50.
Police were called and officers found Hahn at a nearby bar, wearing a Mecca Bar t-shirt and a bracelet that were stolen, police said.
Hahn was arrested and booked into jail on misdemeanor theft, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges. Her bail was set at $1,000.