PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Tempe man is accused of assaulting a woman with whom he is “romantically involved” with what officers described as a machete.
And police say it’s not the first time he’s gone after her.
Officers took Robert G. Whitaker Jr., 62, into custody with the help of a K-9 shortly before midnight on Friday, Aug. 30.
According to court documents, police could not interview Whitaker right away because injuries from his encounter with the police dog required “prolonged treatment” and admission to the hospital. He was officially arrested several days later.
A detective met with Whitaker at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 1.
“Robert admitted that it does not surprise him that he attacked her with a machete and expressed anger towards the victim during the interview,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
According to court documents, Whitaker picked up the victim at a Tempe Circle K shortly after 11:30 Friday night, demanding that she leave with him. Police say she did as he ordered because she was afraid of him.
Police say Whitaker “drove around the city of Tempe with the victim in the bed of his truck.” At some point, he stopped and told her to get in the front with him. Court documents indicate that the woman" attempted to look for an escape” and tried to walk away from Whitaker, claiming that she needed “to stretch her legs.”
Officers say the victim told them that Whitaker grabbed her and pushed her into the truck’s front seat.
“The victim, in fear for her life, attempted to keep Robert happy,” officers wrote in their report. She told police he forced her to kiss him.
“The victim wanted to leave Robert which caused Robert to become extremely angry,” police said.
Whitaker drove to a vacant parking lot and stopped the truck, according to the victim. She said she got out and tried to run.
Police say that’s when Whitaker got a machete from the back of his truck and went after her, saying, “I’m gonna teach you a lesson.”
According to investigators, he hit her several times with the machete, causing deep cuts on her shoulders and “partial amputations to her fingers.”
The victim told investigators she had covered her head with her hands an in effort to protect herself.
"I'm going to kill you," Whitaker told the victim during the attack, police said.
The probable cause statement says Whitaker left the lot in his truck, but officers quickly caught up with him.
“Robert was given commands, but he refused to comply and the K9 was deployed,” read court documents.
Police said he appeared to be intoxicated. They also said they found the machete -- with blood on it -- in Whitaker's truck.
When the detective spoke with Whitaker at the hospital, Whitaker said he “blacked out” and did not remember anything between the time the victim got into his truck and when the K-9 bit him.
The detective also asked Whitaker about another domestic violence incident involved the same woman that happened just days before the alleged machete attack.
In that instance, according to police, Whitaker punched the woman several times because she refused to have sex with him. While Whitaker left before police arrived, court documents say “independent witnesses” saw everything.
“Robert admitted to being with the victim in both cases,” police said.
Whitaker was booked on suspicion of five felony charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, and DUI.
Court documents show he has prior convictions for battery, theft, several instances of DUI, criminal damage, trespassing, several cases of assault, and crimes against children. No other details were immediately available about those crimes was immediately available.
A judge set a $250,000 bond for Whitaker and mandated that he have an electronic monitoring device installed before he is released should he post.
Whitaker is due back in court for a status conference on Sept. 10, and then a preliminary hearing on Sept. 13.