WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Wickenburg mother is facing nearly a dozen charges because police say she was drinking while driving and ran over her daughter after the teen jumped out of the car.
The investigation into 38-year-old Jennifer Coppedge started when somebody called 911 because she was yelling at her daughter at the Wickenburg Community Hospital last weekend, according to court paperwork.
[PHOTOS: Arizona parents accused of behaving badly]
Officers said the 15-year-old daughter told them Coppedge had been drinking before she picked her up, police said. Coppedge's 12-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were also in the car.
The 15-year-old said she jumped out of the car because Coppedge was drunk. After she jumped out, Coppedge ran over her daughter's leg, police said. The daughter suffered cuts and puncture wounds on her body.
Officers talked to the son who they say told them Coppedge had him blow into her ignition interlock device to start the car because she had been drinking. He also claimed his mom had him drive on Blue Mountain Tank Road and move the car while at the hospital.
Police said when they talked to Coppedge, they could smell the alcohol on her breath, and she had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech.
The 15-year-old daughter said back in August, Coppedge repeatedly punched her in the face while she was drunk.
Coppedge was arrested just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.
She faces three counts of endangerment, two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15 years old, aggravated DUI with an interlock device, one count of reckless child abuse, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of allowing a minor to drive, and one count of having someone else start the vehicle with an interlock device.