MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing a DUI charge after police said he got drunk off of banana-flavored schnapps and hit a man in the crosswalk on Monday night in Mesa.
Police said 40-year-old Jimmy Maxwell, Jr. was heading north on Gilbert Road in a white Suburban when he hit the pedestrian at Southern Avenue around 11 p.m. Maxwell initially kept going, but when he saw a witness had seen what happened, he turned around, officers said. Maxwell is accused of telling the victim that he was OK and police didn't need to be called. The man had minor injuries.
However, officers arrived and checked out what happened. While talking to Maxwell, court documents say he admitted to taking three shots of "99 Bananas" roughly five hours before the crash. 99 Bananas is banana-flavored schnapps, which is 99 proof. Maxwell also claimed somebody else was driving and that he was asleep in the passenger's seat when the crash happened. After that crash, Maxwell said he woke up and then switched seats with the driver and stopped the SUV, police said.
Investigators said Maxwell failed a field sobriety test and had a BAC of 0.106. Detectives also found out he had a revoked driver's license from Tennessee. Maxwell was booked into jail on one count of aggravated DUI.