COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his running pickup truck with his young sons in the back seat.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen reported “a man throwing beer cans out his window and yelling at folks nearby.” The caller also let deputies know that there were two young children in the vehicle.
When the first deputy arrived on the scene at the Quick Country Store on Western Drive at Highway 260 (Camp Verde-Bridgeport Highway), he discovered Christian Mattos, 40, asleep at the wheel of his running truck. The deputy turned off the truck and checked on the 2- and 3-year-old boys in the back seat. According to YCSO, they were upset but not hurt.
“When [Mattos] awoke, his speech was slurred and confused and during a field sobriety test, the results clearly indicated he was impaired,” according to YCSO.
Deputies said a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.21, which is more than double the legal definition of impaired.
The children were turned over to their mother when deputies arrested Mattos, who is now facing a charge of aggravated DUI and two counts of endangerment.
“He has since been released pending court action,” according to YCSO.