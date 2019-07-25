MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Children in an elementary school in the city of Maricopa may have been exposed to narcotics when the drugs were left on the school campus by police after a police training exercise at the school.
Officials with the Maricopa Unified School District confirmed the July 3 incident in a letter sent to parents today.
In the letter, the school district says the package of drugs was later found by a teacher over a week later who threw the package of drugs into a trashcan.
July 25, 2019
Dear MUSD Parents:
Maricopa Unified School District partners with Maricopa Police Department in a number of ways to keep our students safe. Part of that relationship is the use of District facilities for training purposes. This morning, district officials were informed that during a July 3rd training exercise, Maricopa Police Department may have inadvertently left narcotics on the Butterfield Elementary School campus.
This morning, District officials advised Butterfield Elementary to have students and staff shelter in place while the Maricopa Police Department conducted a search of the school. After interviewing teachers, it was determined a teacher found the package on July 15; not knowing what it was, the teacher discarded the package in the trash. At no time were students ever exposed to the package.
As always, our first priority is student and staff safety. We are committed to transparency and collaboration with our families and, in our connected community, receiving factual information from the source is important. If you have any questions, please contact us at 520-568-5100.
Sincerely, Dr. Tracey Lopeman
Superintendent, Maricopa Unified School District
The Maricopa Police Department spokesman, Ricardo Alvarado, says their office is reviewing their policies to account for this incident.
Ricardo says an internal investigation has been opened into the incident to help prevent this from happening again.
Moving forward,Ricardo says any K9 training to be conducted a places where the public may have access have been suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.