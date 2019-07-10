PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A drug seizure along State Route 85 near Gila Bend is highlighting the importance of narcotics-sniffing dogs.
"They're extremely crucial. I mean, they're almost invaluable,” said Connor Raferty, lead trainer with K-9 Defense, which provides drug-sniffing dogs to various law enforcement agencies.
[WATCH: How drug-sniffing law enforcement dogs are trained in Arizona]
According to court records, the July 4 drug bust occurred at a Border Patrol immigration checkpoint near mile marker 18. A Border Patrol agent used a canine named Marci to sniff out around 35 pounds of methamphetamine and about four pounds of fentanyl.
“They just have an extremely sensitive and an extremely developed nose,” Raferty said.
According to Raferty, dogs are able to separate the different parts of a certain smell.
“We often put it in our training: If you walk into a room and someone's cooking beef stew, you're able to smell beef stew. That dog's able to smell the pepper, the salt, the beef, all the ingredients inside that beef stew."
Certain breeds like Weimaraners, Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers and Belgian Malinois are especially suited to the task of sniffing out drugs, but it takes training before the dogs become law enforcement’s best friend.
Trainers associate the scents of certain drugs with treats and toys. To test the dogs, trainers use cotton balls that have been steeped in the odors of different drugs.
"Very stress-free, very fun, very rewarding, so it's a big game to the dog," Raferty said.
If a K9 alerts to the presence of drugs in your vehicle and a subsequent search reveals illegal substances, but you produce a valid medical marijuana card (or prescription for a Schedule II drug) does that not then render that search invalid? I would think an argument could be made that it is an illegal search (the handler cannot tell me exactly what drug the dog hit on) and the officers lose their evidence.
