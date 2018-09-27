An Israeli drone startup launched its North American headquarters in Scottsdale Tuesday.
Airobotics developed a pilotless drone solution, and now the company is expanding to North America. The company will run its North America, South America and Central America operations from the new Scottsdale office.
Airobotics is headquartered in Israel and operates in Australia, Chile and New Caledonia.
The company said they plan to grow the Scottsdale team to 80 employees by the end of 2019.
“As an innovative company focused on expanding the boundaries of new technologies and putting them to work, they could not have picked a better base of operations,” said Scottsdale mayor W.J. 'Jim’ Lane.
The drone company was recently listed as one of Top 25 Companies to watch in 2018 by The Wall Street Journal.
