PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From muscle to classic to luxury rides, DriveShare by Hagerty has them all. The company considers itself the "Airbnb" of car rentals.
“For me, I’m a Shelby guy, Shelby Mustangs," Steve Gregg, a car enthusiast.
Gregg fell in love with classic cars when he was 8 years old.
"My father was a car collector so I was involved in car shows on the weekends," said Gregg.
But there is one thing about loving cars.
"I can't own everything I love," said Gregg.
Gregg can't own it but now he can rent it. DriveShare by Hagerty is a peer-to-peer car renter space. On the website, owners put their classic and luxury cars up for rent.
"The renter gets an opportunity to rent any type of rental car they wish; it gives them a chance to have them for a day, a weekend, or a whole week. They get to meet the owner in person and talk with them about the car. They kind find out the history, where the car came from, why the owner has it. It is a unique experience one both the owner and driver won’t forget" said Gregg.
On the site, Phoenix has 25 cars listed for rent.
"There is everything from a mid 80s Porsche 944 to a 1965 Rolls- Royce Phantom," said Gregg.
Renters must meet the age requirement and a few other checkpoints before they are approved. The average cost is about $250 per day.
"It's first of its kind and only one of its kind website," said Gregg.
For more information about DriveShare, click here.
